Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 16,367 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of MANH opened at $57.30 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

