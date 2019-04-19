Research Analysts Set Expectations for TMX Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.08.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$201.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

X stock opened at C$87.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$68.87 and a one year high of C$90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

