Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.70 and a beta of 2.04. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Targa Resources by 800.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

