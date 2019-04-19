Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $89.71 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,139 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

