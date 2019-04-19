Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marten Transport, Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.60 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

MRTN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Marten Transport by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $863,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,066 shares of company stock worth $3,623,237. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.