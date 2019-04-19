Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG):

4/16/2019 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2019 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2019 – The Carlyle Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2019 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/25/2019 – The Carlyle Group had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2019 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2019 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 1,809,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,647. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 275,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

