Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2019 Earnings (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $81,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after buying an additional 1,358,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.