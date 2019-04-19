Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.86 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Signition LP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of New Gold by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

