Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Fuel Gas Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,593 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

