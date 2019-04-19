Request Network (REQ) Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00446642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.01122241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00209328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Binance, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, COSS, Huobi, Liqui, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bancor Network, WazirX, DDEX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.