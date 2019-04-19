Renault (RNO) Given a €58.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.29 ($91.03).

Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

