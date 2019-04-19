Renasant (RNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 113,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,875. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 297,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.