RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) SVP Sells $306,000.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.60 million. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 274,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

