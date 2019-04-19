Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Masco by 2,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $2,042,089.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,966,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

