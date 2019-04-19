Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $376.00 to $343.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $342.02 and last traded at $342.97. Approximately 1,978,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 729,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.69.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.94.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,347,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,245,000 after acquiring an additional 330,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

