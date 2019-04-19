Regency Centers Corp (REG) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,873 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.45% of Regency Centers worth $50,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,944,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,822,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,260,000 after acquiring an additional 653,071 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 566,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 935,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. 752,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $277.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $108,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

