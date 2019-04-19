Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eGain (EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/18/2019 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2019 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

4/13/2019 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2019 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

4/3/2019 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,774. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. eGain’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 61,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $712,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 986,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,346.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Promod Narang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eGain by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eGain by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in eGain by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eGain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

