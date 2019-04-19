Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Steel's diversified business structure with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, recovering domestic economy and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. However, National Steel is vulnerable to risks arising from mounting costs, unfavorable currency translation, mounting raw material prices and high debt burden.”

4/14/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The company's diversified business structure with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, recovering domestic economy and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging.”

3/29/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/1/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The company's diversified business structure with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, recovering domestic economy and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. However, the company is vulnerable to risks arising from mounting costs, unfavorable currency translation, mounting raw material prices and high debt burden.”

2/22/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,702 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 764.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 268,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

