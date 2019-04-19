RBB Bancorp (RBB) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $255,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

