Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $534,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

MSM stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $49,889.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $1,198,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

