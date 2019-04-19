Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,962 shares during the last quarter.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:PK opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.81%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

