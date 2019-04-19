Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 500 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,760,766 shares of company stock valued at $176,041,313. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

