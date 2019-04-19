Raymond James & Associates Takes $159,000 Position in DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 571,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. DHT Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

