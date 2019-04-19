Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,526 Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

