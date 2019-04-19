Quotient Technology (QUOT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $848.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $37,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,096.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,719 shares of company stock valued at $241,583. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

