Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.36. 729,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 346,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Quotient alerts:

The company has a market cap of $533.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Quotient by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Quotient by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 833,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 111,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/quotient-qtnt-stock-price-down-6.html.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.