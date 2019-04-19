Quidel (QDEL) PT Raised to $74.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Quidel has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.26 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 39,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,639,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $839,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $18,490,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Quidel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 963,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quidel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

