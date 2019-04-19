Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,840,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,464,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $784,048.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,726. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc-trims-position-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.