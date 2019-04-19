Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emory University boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ASND opened at $107.75 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $217.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

