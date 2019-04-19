Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $351,000 in Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rexnord by 216,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 976,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 975,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 456,769 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rexnord by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,795,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 449,692 shares during the period.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Longren purchased 3,500 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

