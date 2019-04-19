QUALCOMM (QCOM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.32.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

