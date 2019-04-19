QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,895 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

