Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 934,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,742. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $147,684.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,295 shares of company stock worth $15,753,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

