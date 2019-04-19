Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,753,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 169.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. 934,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,742. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.