Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co (DIS) Cut by Imperial Capital

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

NYSE:DIS opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,205,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,989 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

