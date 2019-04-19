Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for IBM Issued By KeyCorp (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for IBM in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IBM’s FY2020 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. IBM’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $154.36.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 127.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

