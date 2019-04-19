Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

BSM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,778. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.63. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 378,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $328,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,864 shares of company stock worth $2,414,312. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

