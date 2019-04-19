Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Increased by Analyst (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

TCBI opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $12,423,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

