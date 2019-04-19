Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Corp Lifted by Analyst (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

