Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Elevate Credit Inc Issued By William Blair (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Elevate Credit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,138,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.