Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal Issued By Northcoast Research (FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

