Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRY. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of BRY opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,746 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 76,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $886,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

