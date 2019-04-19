Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Increased by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $759,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $794,273.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,113. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

