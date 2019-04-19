Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp Cut by B. Riley (MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 40.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marcus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Marcus by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Marcus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $867,280.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vss-Southern Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $68,706,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,072 shares of company stock worth $75,404,779. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

