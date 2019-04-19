Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc Lowered by US Capital Advisors (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,265,912 shares of company stock worth $62,333,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

