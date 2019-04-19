Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:ERF opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.63. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 62.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enerplus by 11,742.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.