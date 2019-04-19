PVG Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 101.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,968,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,781,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

