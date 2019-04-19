Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,755 shares of company stock worth $10,174,717 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

