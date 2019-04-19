Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Williams Capital cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $540,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,247,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $150,310.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,306 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

