Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 288 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 984.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 214,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 188,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,517,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-purchases-288-shares-of-dycom-industries-inc-dy.html.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.